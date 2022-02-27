Roy Choi Explains How Anthony Bourdain Inspired Broken Bread

When a new show comes out, people often describe it in reference to another show. When you're talking about telling the stories of communities through food, the late Anthony Bourdain might come to mind. Bourdain took us to places many of us will never see in our lifetimes while highlighting the social issues that may be surrounding the "hidden gems" he found along the way. One episode that Bourdain addressed in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation (via YouTube) when he visited Haiti and thought if he bought enough food to feed the starving community, he could have a positive effect. When the good-natured offering turned into locals fighting over food, it was clear that there were bigger issues at play that could not be fixed by one free meal.

Roy Choi explained to Bossip that, similar to the way "Anthony Bourdain helped the world see the world through travel," "Broken Bread" will showcase communities that are not often featured on television, but "through the lens of activism." The show aims to not only zero in on the social justice issues facing the food industry but to highlight the people within the affected communities who are trying to enact positive change. "We wanted it also to be a show of positivity, hope, inspiration but we don't want to shy around any of the problems," Choi said.