Twitter Is Cracking Up Over Duff Goldman's Bagel Confession

Duff Goldman may be known for the intricate cakes he creates, but he is also definitely a fan of the bagel and his latest tweet about the doughy treasure has his fans in stitches. Truth be told, Duffman has a long-standing relationship with bagels. Back in 2018, the "Ace of Cakes" host tweeted, "Bagels are great. Toasted everything bagels. A little bit burnt on the edges. At least a half-inch of cream cheese. Super thin sliced smoked salmon." Of course, at the time of the tweet, he admitted he was dieting and couldn't stop thinking about food.

That said, according to his Food Network bio, Goldman's 14-year-old self actually got his start in the culinary world working at a bagel shop. Of course, he also revealed he was "almost fired" as a result of making the sandwiches too big. But Goldman was not deterred by this experience, and he clearly doesn't bear any ill will towards the bagel because he is passing along the love for this breakfast favorite to his daughter. Just last year, Goldman shared a pic on Instagram of his baby girl enjoying a book – the name of the book: "B is for Bagel." But books and previous employment aside, it's Goldman's latest musings on the bread treat that has the twitterverse cracking up.