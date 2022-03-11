Next Level Chef Winner Explains Why She Didn't Like Cooking On The Top Level Kitchen - Exclusive

If you've watched the first season of Gordon Ramsay's latest culinary competition, "Next Level Chef," then you already know that it's unlike any cook-off ever seen before. The show features 15 chefs competing for $250,000 and the mentorship of a lifetime with the show's judges, Gordon Ramsay, as well as Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. In order to win, the participants have to not only cook amazing dishes, but also master the challenges of not one, not two, but three different kitchens along the way.

At the bottom, there's the basement kitchen, which is basically every chef's nightmare. Think warped pans, plastic cutlery only, and no fancy tools in sight. In the middle is your standard commercial-grade kitchen. It looks and feels like a restaurant or catering company kitchen with all the function and no frills. And then there's the top level kitchen. A state-of-the-art culinary mecca equipped with top-of-the-line cookware and every kind of gadget you can imagine gleaming off the shelves. On any given week, the chefs have no idea which kitchen they will be cooking in, but they must deliver a show-stopping dish regardless.

By the looks of it, the top kitchen seems like it would be every chef's dream. But, according to the recently crowned winner of the first season, Pyet DeSpain, that top level isn't quite what it's cracked up to be, especially when the stakes are high and the clock is ticking. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, DeSpain explained why she actually didn't like cooking in the top level kitchen, and revealed exactly where she felt most confident to show off her culinary skills.