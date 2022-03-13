Giada De Laurentiis' Puts A Literal Twist On Lemon Spaghetti With This Ingredient

When it comes to Italian cooking, Giada De Laurentiis is a wealth of advice, recipes, and product recommendations. For example, De Laurentiis' ultimate secret ingredient is mascarpone cheese because it can be used in sweet and savory dishes. Most of the celebrity chef's tips are simple additions or swaps, so when she's got a hack for lemon spaghetti, we're all ears.

We think that Giada De Laurentiis' lemon spaghetti is one recipe that stands above the rest and, lucky for us, she recently posted an Instagram video with a little "revamp." Instead of spaghetti as the pasta, De Laurentiis subs in fusilli lunghi.

Never heard of fusilli lunghi? Recipetips describes it as "long, twisted, corkscrew or spring-like shaped pasta strands that are hollowed through the center of the strands." The pasta brand De Cecco says that fusilli lunghi is a "simple spiral shape" and recommends serving it with parmesan cheese or a tomato or vegetable-based sauce. De Laurentiis' lemon pasta has plenty of cheese, so if this is your first time trying fusilli lunghi, her recipe is a safe bet to let that pasta shine.