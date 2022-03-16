The Peanut Butter Steak That Had Gordon Ramsay Laughing

Although he is known for his harsh criticism, chefs who've worked with Gordon Ramsay have said he won't lose his cool unless food or his reputation is on the line. In fact, "Hell's Kitchen" contestant Nona Johnson actually told Mashed that Ramsay is "really, really funny." Through social media, we can get more of a glimpse at the celebrity chef's personality, and thanks to a TikTok duet he posted recently, we can see his sense of humor in effect.

The TikTok account @janelleandkate posted a video of someone cooking a steak. This might seem ordinary, but the "chef" covers the steak with peanut butter on both sides while it is cooking in the pan. On his TikTok account, Ramsay made a duet with the caption, "That's definitely how to ruin a #steak ...and my patience !!" He's laughing in his video and also points out the peanut butter also gets contaminated.

In the comments section of the video, TikTok's official account playfully said, "is this pb&s," and Ramsay responded with, "This will never be on a menu of mine." Ramsay has revealed his tips for the perfect steak before, and to no surprise, there's not a hint of peanut butter.