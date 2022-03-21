Instagram Is Loving Marcus Samuelsson's Adorable Sous Chef

It's possible to have too many cooks in the kitchen, but when an extra cook is also are also your child, it can be a welcome addition. This might be especially true for Marcus Samuelsson, who has previously said that the "ability to cook with someone in your family helps to keep the old and new moving forward" (via FoodSided). People were happy to see this heartwarming moment of father and son bonding over food on Instagram. Nilou Motamed, a judge on "Top Chef" and former Editor-in-Chief of Food & Wine, reflected, "Exactly the same — except I'm missing adorable sous chef."

Apparently touched by the sweetness of the scene, one fan, wrote, "This is too cute." Several people pointed out that Zion was watching the food closely and left comments like "love all the curiosity on that tiny face!" and "Zion looks like a very attentive sous chef!" An Instagram user pointed out how similar the older and younger cooks looked: "Aww! Look at Daddy and his Mini Me!"

There were some commenters who empathized with the head chef's adorable dilemma of experimenting in the kitchen with his child without writing down his soup recipe. Thankfully, we at least know a bit more details about the comforting meal Samuelsson could eat any day of the week — a meat stew.