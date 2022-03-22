This Might Be The First Vegan Sub Chain In The US

For sandwich lovers, there are plenty of fast food spots you can head to for the sub of your dreams. There's an absurd number of combos you can make at Subway, for one, as well as the "freaky fast" Jimmy John's chain, which just opened its first drive-thru-only location. However, while there may be many ways to make a sub and a range of ways to buy them, it can be tricky for vegans and plant-based eaters to find options at these chains without opting for an all-veggie sandwich. It looks like it's about to change.

According to a press release, a trio of companies has partnered up to start a sub chain that's fully vegan. Only Plant Based!, a line of eggless and vegan mayos and condiments, is now working with Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli, which makes vegan deli meat. With the help of ghost kitchen operator Acelerate, they've launched (and are currently expanding) a plant-based sub sandwich service across the United States.