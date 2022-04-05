The Dish Giada De Laurentiis Made To Celebrate The Premiere Of 'Always Amore'

You might be most familiar with Giada De Laurentiis from Food Network shows like "Everyday Italian," but now, the celebrity chef is moving into the film industry. While De Laurentiis has not announced plans to act, she did serve as the executive producer for a new Hallmark movie, "Always Amore," which has a sweet connection to her family. According to People, the characters were influenced by some important figures in the cookbook author's personal life. For example, a grandmother in the film shares some qualities with De Laurentiis' Aunt Raffy.

"Always Amore" centers around Elizabeth, the recently widowed owner of an Italian restaurant. As you might expect from a Hallmark movie, there's some romance, and as you may hope from a project De Laurentiis is involved in, there's lots of food. Fittingly, on the movie's April 3 premiere date, De Laurentiis shared an Instagram photo of what she was eating to celebrate: pasta alla Caprese, one of her "fav spring recipes."