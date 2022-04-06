Why Bobby Flay's Latest Instagram Pic Has Fans Doing A Double-Take

Chef Bobby Flay currently has over 1,600 posts on Instagram, and if you were to guess that most of them were about food, you probably wouldn't be wrong. The Food Network veteran has enticed his foodie followers with a number of mouthwatering photos and videos through the years; some of his more recent shots include a drool-worthy stack of chocolate chip cookies and a popular antipasto dish that he serves at his Las Vegas restaurant, Amalfi.

Of course, just like Flay's life, his Instagram page is more than just food, and this week, one non-sustenance-related snap from the Iron Chef has fans doing a double-take for a surprising reason. The photo in question was posted on Wednesday, April 6, and shows Flay sitting on what appeared to be the countertop in a large kitchen while holding a peace sign up for the camera.

"Today I'm in @savannahguthrie's kitchen...thanks for having me Savannah & @todayshow 'Starting From Scratch'.. stay tuned for the airdate!" he captioned the post that, at first glance, hardly seems out of the ordinary. However, as several fans pointed out in the comments section of the upload, the shot has a little more to it than meets the eye.