Duff Goldman's Upcoming Book Is All About Cookies

As the former star of Food Network's "Ace of Cakes" and the owner of Charm City Cakes, celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman is widely known for his mastery of (you guessed it) cake. He even made the cake for former President Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration, not to mention a giant R2-D2 robot creation for "Star Wars" director George Lucas, which he revealed to be his favorite cake he's ever made. But just as Goldman is varied in his personal interests — he's a prolific emo-rock bassist, according Los Angeles Magazine — he's also eclectic in his baking abilities.

Goldman took Instagram to cookie heaven last month when he shared a post hinting at a new project that will revolve around another endlessly adaptable baked good: cookies. "This is what happens when you write a cookbook about cookies," reads the caption, which accompanied a photo of Goldman standing before an enormous table covered in all manner of freshly baked confections. This week, those who have been anxiously awaiting an update on Goldman's new cookbook were treated to a follow-up announcement on the baker's Twitter page.