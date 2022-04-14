Now Even Pets Can Enjoy Fan-Favorite Aldi Foods

There is no shortage of well-liked Aldi products that might take up space in the pantry and freezer of those who regularly shop at the supermarket chain. Whether you're three-deep in Aldi's most popular condiment or you always have the fan-favorite feta cheese stocked, anyone who shops at the grocer knows that buying extra of a favorite item is the way to go. You never know when Aldi is going to switch up what's stocked on its shelves.

The popular retailer has been making some bold moves recently, including expansion in location and in products. In fact, Retail Wire reports the chain is expected to move up in the ranks by becoming the "third largest grocer in the country" by the end of 2023. New locations, 20 of them, are being added in the Gulf Coast states, making Aldi products more accessible to residents of that region. And while folks may be jumping for joy at having an Aldi close by to shop in, there's something in it for the dogs, too.