Katie Lee Biegel Just Dropped A One-Pan Dinner Recipe

Sometimes, we crave warm home-cooked meals but dread doing all the prep work and cleaning. In times like these, it's a good idea to have some easy one-pot recipes. Or you could go something like this simple recipe for Greek chicken that you can throw on a sheet pan and pop in the oven - it takes less than an hour from start to finish.

If you need even more ideas, then Katie Lee Biegel's recent Instagram post is for you. In this post, the Food Network personality shared a video demonstrating how to make Brown Sugar Spice Pork Chops with Cauliflower and Carrots. The full recipe is included in the caption, but essentially, all you need to do is make a spice mixture to toss on your pork chops before baking the food in the oven. To make the dish feel fancier, she says you can add some cilantro as a garnish. Just be careful not to overcook the pork chops; that's the main reason that pork chops are dried out instead of juicy.