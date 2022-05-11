What Cooking Really Meant To Julia Child, According To Historian Helen Horowitz - Exclusive

If Julia Child never stopped working, that was not because she couldn't afford to. As historian and author Lefkowitz Horowitz documented, Child lived off of her mother's inheritance when things got tight. But cooking quickly became much more than a profession. "She was cooking at least five hours a day, testing and working. It never stopped." Lefkowitz Horowitz reflected to Mashed. "When they began to spend time in Provence with Simca, after they moved to America, guess what they were doing? They were working in that kitchen again. When Simca came to visit, what were they doing? Working in the kitchen. It was her way of life. It was her creative outlet."

In short: Julia Child had found her second great love. As luck would have it, Paul Child, her first, was not — it seems — overly jealous. ("He was always on her side," Lefkowitz Horowitz reflected. "I'm not really aware of a quarrel between them that ever surfaced in their papers.") That's just as well for Paul, as cooking was not something that Julia Child was ever going to let go of. As Lefkowitz Horowtiz observed, "You don't think about an artist taking a vacation from sketching. Artists I know take their sketchbooks with them, and [Child] was like that. It was an art for her as well as a profession."

