Keto Myths To Stop Believing, According To MasterChef Competitor Michael Silverstein - Exclusive

Whether you're a fan or not, there's a good chance you've got some kind of opinion on the keto diet. Originally developed roughly a century ago to treat certain medical conditions, the ketogenic diet has seen a revived popularity in the last few decades as low-carb diets have taken the mainstream by storm. But as with many long-term diets, there is a lot to understand about the science of keto — and a lot of room for misconceptions about the diet and its health benefits.

If there's one person who's got it covered, it's Chef Michael Silverstein. The "MasterChef" competitor is making a name for himself in the culinary world as a champion of the keto diet, which he says helped change his life. According to Silverstein, "Keto gets a bad rep. It needs a better PR team." He's taken on the job — now out with his second keto cookbook, he's on a mission to show what the keto diet is all about, sharing absolutely delicious recipes along the way.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Chef Silverstein debunked some of the common myths about the keto diet and explained how keto cooking can be a lot easier and healthier than you might think.