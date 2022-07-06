Joel McHale Dishes On His Newest Show Celebrity Beef - Exclusive

Most things in life inevitably come to an end. But sometimes, you get the chance to see your favorite TV host return to the airwaves to host a brand new show, and life is good again. That's the case for all the Joel McHale fans out there. The comedian and actor is returning to cable, bringing his biting wit and hilarious charm as the host of "Celebrity Beef."

After his days of hosting "The Soup" came to an end, McHale admitted he never expected to be back on E!. Since then, his career has grown to reflect his foodie side — he's the host of "Crime Scene Kitchen" on Netflix and serves as an ambassador for some big-name food brands, including his most recent partnership with Rold Gold pretzels. Now, the network that helped put his name on the map wants him to host the ultimate celebrity food fight.

"I was only going to do it if the idea was good, and I think the idea was good," he told Mashed. Say no more, McHale — our attention and our appetites are ready for the showdown. In an exclusive interview, he shared details about "Celebrity Beef" and teased some of the matchups we can look forward to.