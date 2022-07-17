Giada De Laurentiis' Ridiculously Long Pasta Challenge Has Fans Talking

If Giada De Laurentiis wasn't a pasta queen before, she certainly earned her crown by using her noodle. As she explained in a TikTok video, her daughter Jade wanted to hold a pasta slurping contest. Giada won easily, and a TikTok challenge was born. Weightlifting enthusiast and Italian food lover Andrew Carrabba did a father-son version of the challenge in which they each attempted to inhale an extremely long noodle. Carrabba asked De Laurentiis to post a TikTok duet, and she was more than happy to show them how it's done. Spoiler alert: She did it better.

In a truly impressive competition, De Laurentiis can be seen pretty seamlessly slurping down a very long piece of pasta as the video of Andrew's contest with his son plays next to her. She seemed unphased while Andrew struggled in his clip, even using his hands to feed himself pasta. Fans responded by rooting for De Laurentiis, with some noting they could not wait to try the challenge themselves. Others wanted to follow in Carrabba's footsteps, not by losing but by requesting a duet. As user617254 wrote, "@Giada De Laurentiis you have to duet my two year old – I think we were the second to take you challenge and hers was quick." The celebrity chef has invited would-be challengers to try their hand at out-slurping her and post their video with the hashtag, #giadzynoodlechallenge.