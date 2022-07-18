The Blue Diamond Snack That's Adding Zest To Costco Shelves

According to a video posted by Instagrammer @costcoguide, the warehouse is carrying bags of almonds tossed in the spicy and zesty flavors of chili and lime. The individual wrote, "Do you love chilé and lime flavor, you need to try these! They're so good! I don't think they're spicy, they're more zesty/tart. Great road trip snack!" The Instagrammer further shared in the video that these savory nuts are being sold in 2.81-pound bags for $15.59. The Costco social media influencer goes on to explain that the chili flavor has a bit of a kick while the lime is "tart."

One follower wrote, "Those are so addicting." While another offered a Sunday afternoon idea stating, "This with a margarita." However, before you get in your car, you may want to call your local Costco because one shopper noted, "Is this recent? Blue diamond says these have been discontinued?"

Another user expressed some curiosity asking, "I thought Chile was a country." We'll answer that. Per Merriam-Webster, while most people in the U.S. use the word "chili" to refer to a spicy pepper, in some Spanish-speaking parts of the country, "chile" is used.

If you are a fan of the chili and lime flavor but a Costco run isn't on the books, the Kitchn notes Trader Joe sells bags of Thai Lime & Chili almonds that might work.