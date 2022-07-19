Anthony 'Spice' Adams Picks His Go-To Fast Food Order - Exclusive

Who doesn't enjoy grabbing a quick bite to eat at their favorite fast food place? For Anthony "Spice" Adams, it's not so much about where the food is from so much as what it is.

After years in the NFL, Spice has created a whole new fanbase with his comedic posts on Instagram and his role as a host of "The Great American Baking Show." Recently, Spice has partnered with the people at Modelo and Takis to act as the emcee for their "Hand on a Hot Drop" event. In our exclusive interview with Spice, he said, "I'm always working. I'm always looking to have a good time ... I always like people around me to have a great time."

Having fun with work is a great gift, but with all that work must still come an appetite. For all those busy times where he can't sit down for a meal (or grill something up himself), we asked Spice what his go-to fast food order is.