Why Some Trader Joe's Fans Are Disappointed In Its Returning Kettle Corn Flavor

Redditors indicate that Trader Joes' key lime kettle corn is a hit worthy of a bulk buy, posting things like, "I'm going back tomorrow for 3 more bags because it's limited run!" and "RUN to get these before it's too late." Shoppers on Instagram, on the other hand, are not as easily impressed. Some are disappointed that TJ's chose to restock the key lime variety over other flavors. "They're bringing everything back but pickle popcorn...," complained a disgruntled fan.

Other users were quick to notice the nutrition facts on the key lime kettle corn's packaging and found the lengthy ingredient list shocking at the very least. If the order of the ingredients is any indication, the item contains more cane sugar than actual popcorn — a red flag for some shoppers: "I was taught that if sugar is one of the first 3 ingredients then you should consider the item candy and not a snack," wrote one user, while another compared the popcorn's sugary taste to that of Sprite. According to the packaging, 1 cup of the kettle corn has 15 grams of sugar.

Comments on another post don't look very promising either, with shoppers wondering what exactly the "flavored with natural flavors" claim on the bag means. Though the reviews for this out-of-the-box TJ's popcorn are mixed, some fans welcomed its return, perhaps explaining why the grocery chain decided to bring it back for round two.