Shake Shack Lovers Won't Want To Miss Its Milkshake BOGO Deal
If you're still kicking yourself for missing both Prime Day deals and Target Deal Days last week, give yourself a break: Sale season is still in full swing, especially for food fans. This summer is full of deals, ranging from cool discounts and surprising freebies from your favorite drive-thru lanes.
Popeyes is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away free chicken sandwiches every week this summer, among other promos. Fast food giant McDonald's has even launched the adorably named Camp McDonald's promo, bringing summer fun all month long with "daily deals, new menu hacks, merch drops and performances," as well as free 10-piece McNuggets for downloading the chain's app. There's even a Tuesday deal Starbucks lovers need to know about, since the typically deal-shy chain is currently offering half-off drinks for one day a week.
Now, if you're looking for something sweet to top off that free Cajun chicken sandwich and half-priced venti caramel macchiato, just roll on over to your nearest Shake Shack, where you can keep your deal streak running. The burger chain is offering a summer promo that makes sharing a milkshake with a friend a fraction of the usual cost.
Everything you need to know about this sweet deal
Shake Shack is celebrating summer with two-for-one milkshake deals through the end of August, according to the burger chain's website. The restaurant has good reason to believe guests will want two: These thick and creamy milkshakes are consistently ranked among the best Shake Shack menu items. The frozen custard that forms the base is house-made with only real ingredients, like cage-free eggs, says Thrillist. In addition to its six classic flavors, Shake Shack's current seasonal line-up includes luscious chocolate churro, Oreo cookie funnel cake, and sprinkle cookie.
There are a few caveats to nabbing that free shake, the biggest being that the offer is only good from 2 to 5 p.m. on weekdays at participating locations; airport and stadium outlets will not be partaking in the promotion. Additionally, as Shake Shack clarified on Instagram, the deal only applies for online orders placed through the Shake Shack app or website using the promo code, "SHAKEUP." Finally, the word is out on whether the BOGO deal includes Shake Shack's new non-dairy shake being tested at select locations, which we tried and would gladly order again.