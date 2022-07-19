Shake Shack Lovers Won't Want To Miss Its Milkshake BOGO Deal

Shake Shack is celebrating summer with two-for-one milkshake deals through the end of August, according to the burger chain's website. The restaurant has good reason to believe guests will want two: These thick and creamy milkshakes are consistently ranked among the best Shake Shack menu items. The frozen custard that forms the base is house-made with only real ingredients, like cage-free eggs, says Thrillist. In addition to its six classic flavors, Shake Shack's current seasonal line-up includes luscious chocolate churro, Oreo cookie funnel cake, and sprinkle cookie.

There are a few caveats to nabbing that free shake, the biggest being that the offer is only good from 2 to 5 p.m. on weekdays at participating locations; airport and stadium outlets will not be partaking in the promotion. Additionally, as Shake Shack clarified on Instagram, the deal only applies for online orders placed through the Shake Shack app or website using the promo code, "SHAKEUP." Finally, the word is out on whether the BOGO deal includes Shake Shack's new non-dairy shake being tested at select locations, which we tried and would gladly order again.