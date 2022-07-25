The Unexpected Collab That Takes Your Panera Order Into Ludicrous Mode

It may be the middle of summer, but that isn't stopping people from enjoying the foods that come with a burn. Per Kalsec, approximately 80% of adult consumers in the United States today reach for hot and spicy foods at least once per week, and Fortune Business Insights estimates the global hot sauce market will reach $2.89 billion this year. As a result, it's not surprising that restaurants have been linking up with popular hot sauce brands to crank up the heat on their signature items. Last year, Taco Bell partnered with Truff Hot Sauce to give its nacho cheese sauce an upgrade. Noodles and Company followed suit with a spicy version of its fan-favorite mac and cheese.

Not to be outdone, fast-casual chain Panera says it's joining in on the spicy food trend through a new partnership (via QSR). If you've ever thought that your Baja Bowl could use more of a kick, well, you'll have the option to spice up your order starting this week — though, only for customers in one state.