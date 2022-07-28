Campbell's Has A Solution For Food Inflation Problems
Inflation has been affecting the spending habits of families, including grocery bills, and, unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's letting up any time soon. Just a few weeks back, AP News reported that grocery prices were 12% higher than they were in June 2021, making food inflation the worst it has ever been. In response, people of all ages have adjusted their shopping habits by opting for generic brand products and cutting back on discretionary purchases (via NPR).
However, as prices on pantry staples like eggs continue to soar, many consumers are finding it increasingly difficult to stay within their budgets. One survey from Morning Consult in March found an estimated 16.5% of Americans felt uncertain about being able to afford their groceries.
While meal planning is often touted as a common solution, for many consumers, it presents additional challenges of coming up with affordable ingredients and whipping up something you'll want to eat more than once. And let's be honest, the cheap processed dinners of recessions past aren't cutting it anymore.
All hope is not lost though. For those looking for tips on how to save time in the kitchen and get the most bang for their buck, Campbell's may be able to provide some assistance. And we're not talking about eating the company's basic condensed tomato soup. Judging from the brand's TikTok page, the 125-year-old soup company has some creative ideas for how to build a good, cheap meal even during inflation.
Use Campbell's soup as meal starter to save money on groceries
As part of a campaign to prove they're "more than just soup," and show people creative ways to stretch their food budget, Campbell's has partnered with Pace Salsa, creating a TikTok series that shows consumers how they can create great-tasting, easy meals on the cheap with recipes using their signature products as shortcut ingredients. And make no mistake — these aren't the plain soup and bread meals from your college days.
One video on the page, for instance, demonstrates exactly how to create a broccoli and cheddar frittata for under $10 using a can of Campbell's Broccoli Cheese Soup, eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, mushrooms, zucchini, and scallions. Another video shows how to combine Campbell's condensed cream of chicken with milk, store-bought pesto, cherry tomatoes, and pasta into an elegant-looking creamy pesto chicken and farfalle. Meanwhile, Pace's TikTok feed features a recipe for grilled chicken skewers that calls for its signature Picante salsa as an easy topping.
Of course, both brands note in the comments on every video that the prices of certain ingredients can vary depending on location, which means some recipes may end up costing slightly more than the advertised $10. Regardless, those looking for affordable dinner ideas may find the easy bougie budget bites are just what they need. Take it from one commenter on the broccoli frittata video, who wrote, "I trust Campbell's soup recipes with my life."