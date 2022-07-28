Campbell's Has A Solution For Food Inflation Problems

Inflation has been affecting the spending habits of families, including grocery bills, and, unfortunately, it doesn't look like it's letting up any time soon. Just a few weeks back, AP News reported that grocery prices were 12% higher than they were in June 2021, making food inflation the worst it has ever been. In response, people of all ages have adjusted their shopping habits by opting for generic brand products and cutting back on discretionary purchases (via NPR).

However, as prices on pantry staples like eggs continue to soar, many consumers are finding it increasingly difficult to stay within their budgets. One survey from Morning Consult in March found an estimated 16.5% of Americans felt uncertain about being able to afford their groceries.

While meal planning is often touted as a common solution, for many consumers, it presents additional challenges of coming up with affordable ingredients and whipping up something you'll want to eat more than once. And let's be honest, the cheap processed dinners of recessions past aren't cutting it anymore.

All hope is not lost though. For those looking for tips on how to save time in the kitchen and get the most bang for their buck, Campbell's may be able to provide some assistance. And we're not talking about eating the company's basic condensed tomato soup. Judging from the brand's TikTok page, the 125-year-old soup company has some creative ideas for how to build a good, cheap meal even during inflation.