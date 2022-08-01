How Noodles & Company Dealt With Rising Chicken Costs

Notice your favorite fast food sandwich missing from the discounted menu? Perhaps your regular meal at a restaurant now costs suspiciously more than you remember it to? Well, you're not the only one. The U.S. is dealing with its worst 12-month inflation crisis since 1981 (via The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). The cost of food has increased by 10.4% this year and meals eaten away from home, in particular, have risen by 7.7%.

Of all the food items, chicken seems to have taken an especially hard hit. According to data collected by the USDA, prices of poultry have risen by 17.3% since June 2021 and are predicted to rise even further this year. While this no doubt affects the price of chicken at grocery stores, the effects of the rising costs of food can also be seen on restaurant and fast food menus. Chipotle has already hiked its prices twice this year, Wingstop increased its prices following the rising costs of chicken wings, and Burger King has taken the Whopper off its discount menu (via Eat This, Not That!).

The chain restaurant Noodles & Company is immune to the inflating costs of food. The rising cost of chicken seemed to be a particularly worrisome problem for CFO Carl Lukach, who announced in April that the chain was even implementing a temporary $1 surcharge on all its items featuring chicken (via Restaurant Business).