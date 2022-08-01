Enlightened Wants To Replace The Choco Taco-Shaped Hole In Fans' Hearts

The internet blew up the day Klondike announced it would be discontinuing the Choco Taco. The beloved ice cream version of a taco was way ahead of its time, combining a thin taco shell-shaped waffle cone with ice cream, and lightly coated with chocolate and nuts. Fans reacted with about as much cool as melted ice cream, calling for the company's decision to be reversed or the rights sold to another company to continue producing the frozen treat.

Even celebrities, like Andrew Zimmern, weighed in and asked for Klondike to take something else out of their repertoire. But instead of mourn its loss with the rest of the population, other companies decided to capitalize on the headline. IHOP already has a pancake version of the Choco Taco with a pancake "shell," and Salt and Straw created a more accurate version of their own, mimicking all the best attributes of the nostalgic treat, but using their own fresh product. And now, Enlightened ice cream lovers can rejoice, as the company known for its healthier options is coming out with a version too!