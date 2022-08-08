Why A Wine Photo Has Trader Joe's Shoppers Crying Inflation

As temperatures rose, popsicles swamped the frozen sections at supermarkets, and calendars filled up with beach days and bonfire evenings, news of America's inflation crisis threw a bucket of cold water on everyone's sunny moods. While reports clearly indicated that the country was facing its worst food inflation crisis in four decades, things got real for consumers when its effects could be seen on the price tags at weekly grocery runs (via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

First, the cost of eggs — the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation — nearly doubled, and then the price of chicken soared so much that even your favorite fast food sandwiches haven't been able to keep up with inflation. While these changes are rightfully worrisome, perhaps nothing makes the world's current economic troubles clearer than watching the prices of previously cheap booze skyrocket.

In a recent post shared on Reddit, a Trader Joe's shopper seemed to be shopping blissfully unaware of just how serious the inflation crisis was — until they reached the wine section. Sharing an image of the Charles Shaw Merlot sitting next to an eye-popping price tag of $4.49, the Redditor wrote: "I didn't realize how bad inflation was until I saw the price." Considering the fact that Trader Joes' Charles Shaw wines were so cheap that they were famously dubbed "Two Buck Chuck," the wines' new 2022 price tag hit shoppers like a ton of bricks.