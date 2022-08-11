Here's How To Get A Free Mango Whip Freeze From Taco Bell This Week

Do you love getting things for free? Do you love refreshing summer treats? Do you love Taco Bell? If you answered "YES" to at least one of these then keep reading — this message is for you.

With a lifelong history of promotions and deals, customers always seem to find ways to get the biggest bang for their buck at Taco Bell. Those who frequently "make a run for the border" might recognize that the fast food chain keeps the menu fresh and exciting with its rotating selection of items. From limited-edition novelties to glammed-up versions of classic items like Strawberry Bell Truffles and Nacho Fries, Taco Bell seems to enjoy keeping its patrons on their toes.

As Taco Bell frequenters know, one of its newest summer releases, the Mango Whip Freeze, is taking the United States by storm. Incidentally, across the country, the National Weather Service has issued "excessive heat warnings and heat advisories" (via USA Today). Through a partnership with GrubHub, Taco Bell is now offering a deal that's meant to offer its overheated customers some sweet relief.