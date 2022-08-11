Nina Dobrev And Julianne Hough Disclose Their Favorite Variety From Fresh Vine Wine - Exclusive

When asked which wine is their favorite from the Fresh Vine Wine collection thus far, Nina Dobrev expressed her sudden answer change as a new varietal just hit the market. As "The Vampire Diaries" actress said, "The Cabernet has been my favorite consistently, but ever since we made the Sauvignon Blanc, I'm obsessed with it." She explained, "It's so light and it's got a golden straw color and it's got the key lime with the fresh melon and the citrus blossoms."

Dobrev is not the only one to have a new favorite, as Julianne Hough responded, "In the past, the Pinot was always my go-to. I love all of them, but the Pinot was always a go-to because it's something that I can have with anything." But Hough mentioned that now that Sauvignon Blanc is out, the Pinot may have taken a back seat. She continued, "It doesn't necessarily have to be red. It can be white."

Dobrev described Fresh Vine Wine's new Sauvignon Blanc as "delicious and guilt free at the same time" with only 98 calories per five-ounce glass. She also claims it is hangover-free (sold!). The brand's current portfolio consists of the recent Sauvignon Blanc, a limited reserve Napa Cabernet, Rosé, Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Chardonnay. According to a press release sent to Mashed, there is also a Brut Rosé sparkling wine on the way, which is sure to have Rosé fans excited for wine Wednesdays. This is your sign to try the flavors out for yourself — who knows? Your favorites may even be the same as Nina's and Julianne's.

Head to Fresh Vine Wine's website or Instagram page to learn more about the new Sauvignon Blanc variety and other premium wine offerings.