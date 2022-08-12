Kevin Hart Grilled Saweetie On Her Bizarre Food Habits

If you're not up to date on current popular music you might be unaware of the music artist Saweetie. However, if you consider yourself a foodie it's likely you have come across one or two of the pop star's unique food combinations.

Saweetie's music career took off in 2017 with her hit single "ICY GRL" (via AllMusic), but what continues to add to her popularity is her love for food and the creative ways she pairs her favorites on social media. The internet created a buzz around Saweetie's one-of-a-kind ramen concoction and the popular rapper has a reputation for posting her favorite flavor pairings on TikTok, like oysters with BBQ sauce. She even created a stir on Twitter by applying ranch dressing to spaghetti!

Truthfully, Saweetie's food sharing has been quite lucrative for the musical artist. In 2021, the pop star's love for McDonald's on Instagram earned her a place on the limited-time fast food menu with the Saweetie Meal. A month later, her viral ranch video led to Saweetie's collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch and Crocs. With all the hype around her food choices, when actor and comedian Kevin Hart sat down with the star he grilled her about the bizarre food pairings (via YouTube).