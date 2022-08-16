The Sneaky Change Reddit Thinks Starbucks Made To Its Cake Pops

If you're a Reddit user and a Starbucks fan, the Starbucks subreddit has an endless scroll of content to offer. Most recently, Reddit users just spotted a Pumpkin Spice Latte announcement and return date, and baristas often share what it's like working in stores. For example, Starbucks employees on Reddit once talked about some of their favorite mistakes customers have made.

Reddit has issues with the inconsistencies of Starbucks' shaken espressos, and it looks like there's another item on the menu that tends to vary. In the Starbucks subreddit, u/Winter_Astronomer_51 posted a photo of Starbucks' pink cake pop with the caption, "why are our birthday cake pops so much darker now?" While these sweet treats usually come in a pale pink, the Reddit user points out that this looks more magenta.

For newer Starbucks fans, this can even get a little confusing. One person commented about how this color is misleading Starbucks customers about the flavor saying, "Now customers are going to think they're actually strawberry." According to the company's website, this cake pop is flavored like that of a birthday cake and covered in "pink chocolatey icing," so don't be fooled!