The Cracker Barrel Fury Continues With The New Fried Pickle

When you think of country fried steak, fried chicken, or grits and sausage there are a few restaurants in America that come to mind, and Cracker Barrel is probably one of them. The native Lebanon Tennessee-based chain has been wooing its customers for years with the best things to order from the Cracker Barrel menu such as the sugar-cured ham and macaroni n' cheese.

With all of these classic American staples, adding new items to the longstanding menu that fail to fall within the typical bounds of the at-home country store has been quite controversial. With the rise of inflation in mind, Cracker Barrel came up with a plan to invigorate its future sales that includes focusing on menu innovation and adding a new regular customer to its consistent fan base (per FSR).

You would assume sticking with trends and adding menu items such as newer plant-based foods would bode well for most, but the country store's recent menu additions are inciting more drama instead of sales. The new Impossible sausage that was added to the breakfast menu had Cracker Barrel fans seeing red. Some diehard Cracker Barrel goers believe it to be a negative deviation from the standard menu (via Entrepreneur). Not only has the fake meat sparked outrage but the debate continues over another meatless menu inclusion.