The Pumpkin Spice Snack Costco Fans Should Know About
Fall is around the corner, and for some of us, that means enjoying a pumpkin spice latte nearly every morning. But if that PSL isn't enough to provide that festive pumpkin flavor, don't worry. Costco has you covered. Aside from its well-adored pumpkin pie — of which Costco sold more than 6 million in 2019 (per People) — the grocery chain offers an assortment of pumpkin-themed treats every fall. In 2021, Costco brought back its Pumpkin Loaf Bread for shoppers obsessed with the seasonal dessert. And the store has already jumpstarted this year's pumpkin season by returning its Pumpkin Streusel Muffins to shelves.
But thanks to fan-favorite fall delicacies already popping up in its locations, Costco shoppers may have been too distracted to have noticed that another autumn snack has appeared. The fall dessert that some may have missed comes from the same company behind the birthday cake yogurt sprinkles pretzels that had Costco shoppers in a tizzy last May. Creative Sprinkles Co. has once again churned out a delightful pretzel treat, and this time each bite is full of pumpkin spice flavor.
Fall into autumn with Costco's Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Flavored Pretzel
Instagram account Costco Buys helped showcase Costco's new autumn dessert, which was described as "rich, creamy, sweet, and salty." According to the video, the chain's Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Flavored Pretzels come in a 26-ounce bag and are 140 calories per six-pretzel serving. This fall treat is also free of high fructose corn syrup and trans fat, according to the product's bag.
Costco members in the comment section expressed their need to get their hands on the pumpkin-spice dessert. One user wrote, "Absolutely need to go get these." Another person commented, "Might make my Costco run a week early for these." And if you're still debating whether or not pumpkin spice and yogurt would be a good combination, Costco Buys isn't the only one attesting to the pretzel treats' flavor. Another Costco member left a passionate review, stating, "They are delicious! Can't stop eating them!"
You can grab a package of Pumpkin Spice Yogurt Flavored Pretzels for about $8 at Costco. And if you're hoping to find more ways to commemorate your love of autumn, you may also want to swipe one of the store's fall-themed rugs.