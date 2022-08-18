The Pumpkin Spice Snack Costco Fans Should Know About

Fall is around the corner, and for some of us, that means enjoying a pumpkin spice latte nearly every morning. But if that PSL isn't enough to provide that festive pumpkin flavor, don't worry. Costco has you covered. Aside from its well-adored pumpkin pie — of which Costco sold more than 6 million in 2019 (per People) — the grocery chain offers an assortment of pumpkin-themed treats every fall. In 2021, Costco brought back its Pumpkin Loaf Bread for shoppers obsessed with the seasonal dessert. And the store has already jumpstarted this year's pumpkin season by returning its Pumpkin Streusel Muffins to shelves.

But thanks to fan-favorite fall delicacies already popping up in its locations, Costco shoppers may have been too distracted to have noticed that another autumn snack has appeared. The fall dessert that some may have missed comes from the same company behind the birthday cake yogurt sprinkles pretzels that had Costco shoppers in a tizzy last May. Creative Sprinkles Co. has once again churned out a delightful pretzel treat, and this time each bite is full of pumpkin spice flavor.