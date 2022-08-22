Aldi's Newest Snack Is Inspired By Your Favorite Fall Donut

We're one month out from the start of the fall season, which Farmers' Almanac says will be making its official return to the United States on Thursday, September 22. For some, that means the next 31 days will be spent outside by the pool and clinging on to every last ounce of summer possible. However, considering several parts of the country have endured some extreme heat this year — including a July that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared to be the third hottest on record — we don't blame anyone who's ready to pack up their swimsuits and move on.

For those who are part of the "ready for summer to be over" crowd, there are currently a number of autumnal treats on the market to mentally bypass the hottest part of the year. Pumpkin spice returned early to Krispy Kreme this year, for example, in the form of four festive donuts and a coffee drink. Additionally, a number of grocery stores have begun their annual fall makeovers by stocking their shelves with new seasonal products, such as Rice Krispies' spooky Halloween cereal, as well as returning favorites like Costco's pumpkin muffins. This week, Aldi is also jumping on the autumn train with the introduction of several seasonal products, including a new fall donut-inspired snack that has several shoppers racing to the budget-friendly store.