The TikTok Ice Cream Gordon Ramsay Is Calling 'Diarrhea'

In case you were wondering, they were Cool Ranch Doritos. If you are appalled by the words "Doritos ice cream," it's not just you and Gordon Ramsay who feel that way. In the comments on Ramsay's TikTok, plenty of people agreed with him. One person wrote that this looked like a "carton of tummy ache" while someone else said that this idea "ruined a perfectly well seasoned bag of cool ranch Doritos." While many people were criticizing the ice cream or agreeing with Ramsay, one person also teased Ramsay. User apleglow wrote, "Bold words for a man who can't cook grilled cheese," presumably referring to the time Ramsay got roasted on TikTok for his grilled cheese recipe.

The original Cool Ranch Doritos ice cream video was posted by @craftwytch, and the responses to it aren't much better. The top comment gets straight to the point and says, "apology right now." Another person asked, "Is this a late April fools joke?" Still, a couple of people seemed to want to try this ice cream flavor. One person explained, "wont even lie, i'd eat that. i always eat ice cream with my doritos." This is certainly a surprising flavor for some. But if you want to whip up another kind of ice cream that will really grab people's attention, you can try our recipe for Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream.