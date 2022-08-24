The Frozen Breakfast Item Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Grab

Aldi is swiftly expanding throughout the U.S., boasting on its website that it's set to have the third largest grocery retail footprint by the end of the year. The chain already has around 2,000 locations in three-quarters of the States, which means many more people are about to have access to Aldi products that have a cult following.

Many of the store's most popular products are stored in the freezer to be eaten in the morning: Fans especially love Aldi's frozen breakfast items, which go beyond ready-made hash browns and sausages and are updated on a frequent basis. This month alone, Aldi's new frozen acai bowls have shoppers super excited, while a just-launched vegan chicken and waffle breakfast sandwich is taking Instagram by storm. Most recently, fans of the Germany-based company are eyeing a different frozen breakfast treat that's said to make both kids and adults happy.