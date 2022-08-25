Coffee Drinkers Just Received More Bad Inflation News

At this point in the inflation crisis, coffee drinkers have grown accustomed to ponying up a pretty penny for their morning caffeine fix — not to mention their ice cream fix, their ground beef fix, and their egg fix. According to data compiled for Mashed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of a pound of coffee grounds in U.S. cities rose from $4.17 in October of 2019 to $5.79 in June 2022, representing a nearly 40% increase. Until recently, those wanting to name the obvious culprits of high coffee prices could point their fingers at increased labor costs, a crisis-level energy shortage affecting shipping, and severe weather in Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer (per Fortune).

Some products are finally seeing the light at the end of the inflation tunnel (good to have you back, broiler meat aka chicken), but ol' joe isn't one of them. Echoing a similar event from last summer, Bloomberg reports that a global coffee supplier based in Vietnam is seeing a major dip in its bean reserves.