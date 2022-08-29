The Cheesy Taco Bell Item That Just Made A Comeback
There are some fast food chains we rarely think about or read about in the news and on social media. Then there are the chains that we couldn't escape if we wanted to. Yes, we're talking about Taco Bell. It seems like just about every month the chain is cooking up something new.
Most recently, the chain brought back its iconic Mexican Pizza. It was available beginning May 19 of this year, but Taco Bell's long-awaited Mexican Pizza was already out of stock pretty much the same day, thanks to supply chain issues. That caused a media frenzy until Taco Bell customers received the best news about the Mexican Pizza – it's going to become a permanent menu item again, making a triumphant return in September 2022. Now, the chain has announced the return of another fan-favorite item that was first made available nationwide in 2020: the Grilled Cheese Burrito.
The Grilled Cheese Burrito is back but it's not sticking around
Fans of cheese might be excited to hear that Taco Bell's Grilled Cheese Burrito is back on the menu for a limited time (via Chew Boom). Unlike the chain's regular burritos, which are simply wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, the grilled cheese burritos have a bit of extra flair. After the burrito is rolled, it's sprinkled with cheese and then grilled, so the cheese melts and gets crispy on the griddle, getting a texture similar to Italian frico.
There are three varieties of Grilled Cheese Burrito available this go-around, with prices ranging from $4.29 to $6.79. All versions are filled with the same basic ingredients: nacho cheese sauce, rice, fiesta strips (crispy multi-colored tortilla strips), chipotle sauce, sour cream, and cheese. The standard option comes with seasoned ground beef, while the Double Steak version comes with a double portion of steak, and the Spicy Double Steak option comes with a double portion of steak and jalapeños. A word of caution, though, for those who are ready to rush to a drive-through to order this limited-time menu offering: Reddit was surprised by this not-so-grilled cheese burrito in 2021 when a customer photo showed what was basically a regular burrito sprinkled with cold cheese.