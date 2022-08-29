The Cheesy Taco Bell Item That Just Made A Comeback

There are some fast food chains we rarely think about or read about in the news and on social media. Then there are the chains that we couldn't escape if we wanted to. Yes, we're talking about Taco Bell. It seems like just about every month the chain is cooking up something new.

Most recently, the chain brought back its iconic Mexican Pizza. It was available beginning May 19 of this year, but Taco Bell's long-awaited Mexican Pizza was already out of stock pretty much the same day, thanks to supply chain issues. That caused a media frenzy until Taco Bell customers received the best news about the Mexican Pizza – it's going to become a permanent menu item again, making a triumphant return in September 2022. Now, the chain has announced the return of another fan-favorite item that was first made available nationwide in 2020: the Grilled Cheese Burrito.