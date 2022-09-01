A New Impossible Foods Product Just Came To Walmart

Whether you're at a fast-food chain or shopping in the freezer aisle, it's becoming more common to see plant-based meat options. One of the more well-known brands in this space is Impossible Foods. You might already know the classic way to prepare an Impossible Burger or have tried the Impossible Whopper from Burger King, but the company is growing and planning to offer even more options.

Impossible Foods is expanding into school lunches, but that isn't the only thing the company is kicking off this year. According to a press release received by Mashed, Impossible Foods is bringing frozen meals to Walmart. These meals include Impossible Beef, Impossible Pork, and Impossible Chicken.

The Vegconomist explains that the frozen bowls are available at about 4,000 Walmarts across the country, and each bowl takes about five minutes to heat. This makes it easy for anyone to try a plant-based meal and also offers more frozen options for vegetarians and vegans.