Duff Goldman Has Instagram Cracking Up Over An Adorable Baby Hotel Pic

Duff Goldman has given the world so much to appreciate. His cake creations extend far beyond anything that you might imagine could be done, including the one he baked for George Lucas, which is actually his favorite cake that he ever made. Goldman not only delights us with his cakes, he also captivates audiences with his TV shows. "Ace of Cakes" and "Kid's Baking Championship" are just two of the shows the celebrity chef has starred in, and although "Ace of Cakes" was canceled, it's still revered as a huge "entrepreneurial success," (per ENTREPRENURER).

But TV shows and fancy desserts aren't the only ways that Goldman affects the public. The baker's social media accounts keep fans on their toes, either drooling at an edible creation or cooing over a sweet family photo. He's garnered even more attention with the many (many) posts of daughter Josephine. In an adorable Instagram photo, Duff does it again, and we can't help but crack up.