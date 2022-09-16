The Sweet New Dessert That Just Hit Costco Shelves
Although Costco's most famous deals might be salty and savory, like the popular rotisserie chicken and the food court's $1.50 hot dog combo, there's plenty on the shelves for anyone with a sweet tooth. We've rounded up some of the best desserts at Costco, and you can even turn Costco muffins into a gorgeous cake for any occasion. While the Costco bakery has many desserts to satisfy cravings, sometimes, it's easier to stock up on freezer items that will last. One Costco frozen treat that has everyone talking is the Melona Ice Cream Bars, but there's a decadent dessert that's new to the refrigerated section.
In a press release sent to Mashed, La Vie Gourmand announced that the company is bringing individual cups of crème brûlée to Costco shelves for $8.49 a box. The brand says that comparatively, this is a great deal since its servings come out to $1 each, which would be much cheaper than paying for a crème brûlée at an upscale restaurant.
What you need to know about La Vie Gourmand Crème Brûlée
According to La Vie Gourmand's press release, these gluten-free crème brûlée treats will only be available for purchase at Costco in select states on the East Coast and in New England. This includes New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Delaware, DC, West Virginia, and Maine. They can be found in the refrigerated dessert section of the store.
If you are in one of these states, you can head over to your nearest Costco to pick up a pack (or two) of the desserts, and based on a video posted to La Vie Gourmand's Instagram account, it's helpful to have a blowtorch on hand to caramelize the sugar. One person vouched for the product in the comment section, saying "Had it this weekend...sooo good." Don't have a blowtorch in your kitchen? You can still enjoy creme brulee and try out Ina Garten's tip for perfect crème brûlée without a blowtorch.
Even if your local Costco isn't offering this crème brûlée, that doesn't mean you'll have to miss out on the dessert entirely. Try our recipe for a three-ingredient crème brûlée or take a look at a TikTok hack that combines crème brûlée and sugar cookies into one delicious bite.