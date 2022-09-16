The Sweet New Dessert That Just Hit Costco Shelves

According to La Vie Gourmand's press release, these gluten-free crème brûlée treats will only be available for purchase at Costco in select states on the East Coast and in New England. This includes New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Delaware, DC, West Virginia, and Maine. They can be found in the refrigerated dessert section of the store.

If you are in one of these states, you can head over to your nearest Costco to pick up a pack (or two) of the desserts, and based on a video posted to La Vie Gourmand's Instagram account, it's helpful to have a blowtorch on hand to caramelize the sugar. One person vouched for the product in the comment section, saying "Had it this weekend...sooo good." Don't have a blowtorch in your kitchen? You can still enjoy creme brulee and try out Ina Garten's tip for perfect crème brûlée without a blowtorch.

Even if your local Costco isn't offering this crème brûlée, that doesn't mean you'll have to miss out on the dessert entirely. Try our recipe for a three-ingredient crème brûlée or take a look at a TikTok hack that combines crème brûlée and sugar cookies into one delicious bite.