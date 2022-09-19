Why The Rodale CEO Believes The Food System Is Broken

From soaring costs to shortages, the food system has become a contested subject across the globe. Topics like eco-friendly, plant-based, and other trending conversations have taken a back seat to inflation concerns, bare shelves, and empty fields. As governments and industries look for viable solutions, some leaders do not believe that the fix is as simple as shoring up a few loose ends. As Jeff Moyer, the Rodale CEO asserted, it might be time to rethink the whole process.

Rodale is a nonprofit organization that has been focusing on "better, natural, and more responsible way of modern farming," since 1947. While the organization has looked to educate the industry on the importance of the organic movement. there is a desire to repair the whole system versus patching up a broken one. In fact, Rodale believes that soil, depleted of nutrients from generations of conventional farming, can be "restored, renewed, and regenerated." And, in doing so, will have a positive impact on climate change. During a recent appearance before Congress, the Rodale CEO made a strong case to go back to the root of farming so that the food system can change for the better.