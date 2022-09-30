Is Trader Joe's New Granola Actually Healthy?

Trader Joe's is famous for its seasonal fall product releases, from Pumpkin Cheesecake Croissants to Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. One of the newest drops at the grocery store is the Cinnamon Roll Drizzled Granola. Spotted and shared on Instagram by Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoeslist, the granola features oat clusters covered in a sweet yogurt drizzle. Essentially, it's the taste of fresh-baked ooey gooey cinnamon rolls but in neatly packaged, portable form. You can enjoy it on its own as a quick snack or toss it onto yogurt for an easy on-the-go breakfast.

One of the draws of opting for the cinnamon roll granola over, well, the real deal hot out of the oven is that it may be more nutritious. After all, granola should be better for you than an icing-coated cinnamon roll, right? And granola gets such a good rap from nutritionists and dietitians alike. But is the new Trader Joe's product really a healthy choice? Here's what one health expert has to say about it.