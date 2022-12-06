Reddit Has Some Concerns About Cicis Giant New Pizza For $65

There are a lot of people who love pizza, but do you love pizza enough to eat one that's over 8 feet long? The largest pizza in the United States comes from Moontower Pizza Bar in Texas, and it's ordered once a week and can even be delivered. But if you're not in Texas, there's a chain that's offering another enormous pizza for purchase.

On the chain's website, CiCis offers giant pizzas as part of the menu. According to Chew Boom, the latest addition is a 28-inch pie, called the Piezilla. In 2021, CiCis launched a massive pizza with pepperoni that came out to 16 inches for $13.99, while the Piezilla retails at $65. Chew Boom reports that this is the biggest pizza that CiCis has sold and it comes with one topping, although more can be added for $6 per topping.

Although a pizza this big could be a dream come true for some people, there are some doubts circulating online. If you're wondering why someone would buy this giant pizza, you're not alone.