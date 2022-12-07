Even In-N-Out Stan Michael Symon Admits Shake Shack Is Better

A staple of fast food chains is burgers and fries, and fans are quick to defend their favorite choices. While the burgers might not be the big draw at McDonald's, the fries are a winner, with 40% of people saying McDonald's has the best french fries. The real shocker here may be that only 6% of people favored In-N-Out Burger's famous fries.

But when it comes to the debate around burgers, there's a major point of contention between In-N-Out fans and loyal Shake Shack customers. We've taken a deep dive into whether Shake Shack or In-N-Out is better and compared the two restaurants in categories like meat, cheese, number of menu items, price, and more. Ultimately, we decided that Shake Shack is the superior fast food chain, but not everyone agrees. For example, Gordon Ramsay sided with In-N-Out while Adam Richman ended up on team Shake Shack.

On Twitter, Michael Symon has also been a vocal supporter of In-N-Out. He quoted tweeted one person, who said, "I don't know who needs to hear this but In-N-Out is overrated," with a short and sweet "nope." That being said, Symon has agreed that Shake Shack has In-N-Out beat in one major category.