The Internet Is Blaming The Menu For Noma's Sudden Closure

The bad news? The world-renowned Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark — no doubt an inspiration for Mark Mylod's psychological thriller, "The Menu" — is closing its doors in less than two years. The good news? You still have until the end of 2024 to get reservations (good luck!) and plan a Danish gastronomic vacation to experience dining at the iconic restaurant, which has been named the Best Restaurant in the World several times.

But even if you were in Denmark, a trip to Noma is far from affordable. As of January 2023, according to The Food XP, a meal, which includes the privilege of saying you've dined there, costs an average of DKK 2,900 per person ($400 to $500), while wine is DKK 1,800 ($260).

The premise of "The Menu," set at the fictional Hawthorne restaurant on a secluded island, has exposed the "insanity of our food world," says celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. Others have also suggested that the film, now streaming on HBO Max, may have caused Noma's closing by mimicking its demanding chef, pioneering cuisine (a succession of tiny, finely executed courses served on minuscule plates), and poor employee treatment (per The New York Times).