Rachael Ray Is Receiving A Major Award That's Not Even Food Related

Rachael Ray is being honored for more than her 30-minute meals and catchphrases. Ray is a recipient of the prestigious 2023 Ellis Island Medal of Honor Award, which "celebrates inspiring Americans who are selflessly working for the betterment of our country and its citizens."

Ray and 93 others will be honored on May 13 at a black-tie gala at Ellis Island's Great Hall, which welcomed 12 million immigrants to the U.S. for 62 years after opening in 1892. Ellis Island Honors Society chairman Nasser J. Kazeminy said the award celebrates Ray's contributions to the U.S. and the world, writing in a statement, "Rachael is an example of what a nation founded on freedom and opportunity can create."

Ray's Italian-America heritage traces back to Gela, Sicily, where her mother's family is from. She was born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where her family owned several restaurants, and later moved to Upstate, New York. Her culinary education began as a child, exposed to a myriad of cooking techniques from her father's Louisiana upbringing to her maternal grandfather's old-world Italian ways. Along with Ray's Emmy Award-winning Food Network cooking shows, bestselling cookbooks, a magazine, "Every Day with Rachael Ray," a housewares line, and her nationally syndicated daily talk show, "The Rachael Ray Show," the chef founded two non-profit organizations and supports many other charities nationwide.