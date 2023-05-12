How A Fruit Roll-Ups TikTok Trend Led To An International Smuggling Crackdown

It all began so innocently, and so sweetly: just a few fun-loving TikTokers playing with food they've loved since they were little – Fruit Roll-Ups. How did it all end up taking a wrong turn, leading us to a situation where the Israeli government has been forced to confiscate hundred of pounds of kid-friendly fruit candy?

And lest you believe this is just a couple of crazy kids trying to make a few bucks, there have been numerous instances of people trying to sneak Fruit Roll-Ups into Israel, and the latest news story is just the most egregious example. It's gotten so bad that Israel's Health Ministry decided to get involved, tweeting about the smuggling problem, and warning of the unhealthy nature of the fan-favorite candy.

Call them spoil-sports for ruining the good, clean — and very cold — fun of the most recent Fruit Roll-Up trend, which involves a mind-blowing way of eating the candy as a decadent dessert, but they have been provoked. Let's review the timeline of just how we got from Point A to Point B.