Indian Dishes You Won't Find In India

Indian food is one of the most popular national cuisines in the world, and for good reason. In a nation with the second-largest population in the world and geography that includes Earth's highest mountain range along with sandy beaches, scorching deserts, and verdant rainforests, it's no wonder the culinary traditions are so wide-ranging and abundant. There's even a scientific reason Indian food is so popular. Researchers at the Indian Institute for Technology discovered that, unlike many other types of cuisine, which tend to combine similar flavor compounds within each dish, Indian food often mixes vastly different flavors into individual recipes. This is largely due to the number of spices present in many dishes which offers a complex and unique flavor profile that people find irresistible.

Indian food is so ubiquitous that many of the menu items have as much name recognition as spaghetti bolognese or sushi. But while you may think you're taking a virtual journey to India with every bite of curry or painful nibble of fiery vindaloo, you might not be enjoying a dish from India at all. Many dishes that populate Indian restaurant menus are inventions that sprang up in other countries or were so heavily adapted from the original that they are unrecognizable to their country of origin. In some cases, they were created by the Indian diaspora living in the U.K. and have been proudly adopted by the British. From korma to chocolate samosas, keep reading to discover the so-called Indian dishes that you won't find in India.