32 Best Vegetarian Soup Recipes

There's something timeless and nostalgic about classic, meat-free soups served alone or as part of a meal. There are many types, from light broths that evoke a sense of Mediterranean summers to hearty root vegetable mixes that wrap a culinary comforter around you in the cold depths of winter. And if you think they're boring, think again. Veggie soups can be richly exciting while bringing a nourishing array of vegetables together. They're also wonderfully diverse, with textures that range from chunky to smooth, and flavors that can take you from spicy to hearty. Even the garnishes of these soups fabulously enrich the flavors inside the bowl.

If you're used to opening a can and absent-mindedly watching it heat up on the stove or, worse still, just adding hot water to some powdered soup mix, then it's time to dive into making your own homemade soup. Thankfully, doing so is both easy and satisfying, not to mention thrifty. Consider that a pot of soup made at the beginning of the week can last for quite a few meals, including a family suppertime or two. Interested? Here are some of our best vegetarian soup recipes that run the gamut from long simmers to broths that you can make in a lunch hour.