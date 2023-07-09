32 Best Vegetarian Soup Recipes
There's something timeless and nostalgic about classic, meat-free soups served alone or as part of a meal. There are many types, from light broths that evoke a sense of Mediterranean summers to hearty root vegetable mixes that wrap a culinary comforter around you in the cold depths of winter. And if you think they're boring, think again. Veggie soups can be richly exciting while bringing a nourishing array of vegetables together. They're also wonderfully diverse, with textures that range from chunky to smooth, and flavors that can take you from spicy to hearty. Even the garnishes of these soups fabulously enrich the flavors inside the bowl.
If you're used to opening a can and absent-mindedly watching it heat up on the stove or, worse still, just adding hot water to some powdered soup mix, then it's time to dive into making your own homemade soup. Thankfully, doing so is both easy and satisfying, not to mention thrifty. Consider that a pot of soup made at the beginning of the week can last for quite a few meals, including a family suppertime or two. Interested? Here are some of our best vegetarian soup recipes that run the gamut from long simmers to broths that you can make in a lunch hour.
1. Simple Vegetable Soup
Potatoes, parsnips, and carrots make this soup perfect for when it's cold outside. To take the herbs out, first, tie them together with string and simply pull them out as a bunch when the recipe calls for it. You'll love this so much that you might want to make a big batch and store it in the fridge to enjoy all week. To make this soup heartier, add pasta or rice and serve it as a bigger meal. Otherwise, serve with crusty bread with melted Gruyere.
Recipe: Simple Vegetable Soup
2. 30-Minute Gazpacho Soup
Orange bell peppers and cherry tomatoes create a wonderfully vibrant summertime soup that looks like a bowl of sunshine. Thickened with corn and served chilled, this also uses olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper to brighten the flavors of the raw veggies. To get the right temperature, cool the blended soup in a sheet pan in the freezer. Serve with a swirl of olive oil and some freshly ground black pepper for a perfect al fresco lunch appetizer.
Recipe: 30-Minute Gazpacho Soup
3. Spicy Vegetable Soup
For wholesome veggie soup, you might be surprised to learn that you don't need fresh vegetables. With a few pantry staples and some frozen veg, you have all the makings of a hearty soup. Chili flakes and chili powder give this recipe heat, too, creating another level of flavor. If you want to dial back the spiciness, create additional depth with dried herbs such as oregano and thyme. Serve with a sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan on top to add tangy contrast.
Recipe: Spicy Vegetable Soup
4. Vegetarian Hot And Sour Soup
When you're feeling a little fatigued, this hot and sour soup is a real pick-me-up. If you love the boldness of Asian flavors, then this is definitely one to try. You'll find that making this vegetarian version of a traditional Sichuan soup uses accessible ingredients as well. Whatever combination of mushrooms you use to make the broth base, be sure to include shitakes in the mix for their powerful flavor. Be sure to taste and season while cooking to get the balance just right before serving.
Recipe: Vegetarian Hot And Sour Soup
5. White Bean And Kale Soup
This superfood soup tastes is packed with leafy green nutrients. Try using dinosaur kale if you want a less bitter taste, and use the leaves rather than the stems. If you don't have baby potatoes for the soup cut up larger ones instead. To give your soup a smoother base, blend part of the mix and add it back into your pot, where the remaining beans and potatoes will give the soup a chunky texture.
Recipe: White Bean And Kale Soup
6. Vegetable Wonton Soup
Veggie-stuffed wontons create bursts of flavor in a soy sauce and vegetable broth with bok choy and spinach. The wonton mixture is made from cabbage, carrots, and mushrooms, but feel free to switch these up. Be sure that you don't miss out on the classic Asian culinary flavors of ginger, sesame oil, and soy sauce, as well as Korean chili flakes known as gochugaru. Serve with chopped green onions and thin slices of fresh red chile for extra heat.
Recipe: Vegetable Wonton Soup
7. Silky Cream Of Broccoli Soup
Don't think that when you make broccoli soup you have to throw a ton of cheese into it. This recipe uses heavy whipping cream for a creamy texture. Remember that you're balancing the calories out with a superfood vegetable. Try not to overcook the florets to keep their vibrant green color and make your soup bold and brilliant. Toasted mustard seeds sprinkled on top are a must, as well as parsley and a swirl of cream.
Recipe: Silky Cream Of Broccoli Soup
8. Roasted Root Vegetable Soup
One of the ultimate ways to bring out the smoky sweetness of veggies is to roast them. Here, the combination of carrots, parsnips, butternut squash, and sweet potatoes creates a subtly sweet, hearty soup. It's smooth enough to appeal to kids who might balk at eating veggies, as they won't think beyond the terrific taste. Fresh thyme adds a floral, herby note to the soup and you can add some as garnish as well. Serve this with crunchy croutons on top.
Recipe: Roasted Root Vegetable Soup
9. Homemade Cream Of Mushroom Soup
You can make a veggie soup out of a myriad of different vegetables, but sometimes you can't beat classics that celebrate one main ingredient. This cream of mushroom soup recipe is designed to make a thick, warming meal. It's up to you what mushrooms you choose, but it's a good idea to include a variety. Try shiitake, cremini, and white button mushrooms. Marsala wine boosts the umami flavor of the mushrooms, as well as half-and-half.
Recipe: Homemade Cream Of Mushroom Soup
10. Instant Pot Broccoli Cauliflower Soup
While some recipes demand culinary theatrics, there's nothing quite as satisfying as cutting up a few vegetables and letting your Instant Pot work its magic on cold nights and rainy days. This soup is just the type of food you want to have ready at a moment's notice. Cheddar cheese and curry powder added alongside onion and garlic boost the flavor of the broccoli and cauliflower without overpowering them.
11. Mushroom Soup
This creamy mushroom soup is delicately flavorful, making is perfect as a dinner party appetizer. If you want to make it lighter, leave out the heavy cream and use whole milk instead. This recipe uses baby bella mushrooms and red onion that lends sweetness to the soup. The thyme pairs tremendously with mushrooms, while sourdough bread in this soup is delightfully good. Thicken the soup with flour, or cornflour for a gluten-free substitute.
Recipe: Mushroom Soup
12. Spicy Cabbage Soup
Once upon a culinary time, cabbage was the stuff of nostalgic nightmares. However, today it's almost on-trend. This recipe boasts low calories and carbs, too (unless you serve it with a hunk of bread). What it doesn't skimp on is full-on flavor and spiciness. Cabbage helps to soak up the other ingredients, so create the right balance of red pepper flakes and black pepper to suit your tastes. You can always add extra flakes when serving to give bowls another level of fiery flavor.
Recipe: Spicy Cabbage Soup
13. Smoky Bean Soup
This recipe is inspired by the smoky, tomatoey flavors of chili translated into soup. Smoked paprika and chili powder give heat to butter beans and black beans in this richly colored, tasty dish. Sprinkle in some cayenne pepper to deepen the flavor when sautéing the veggies. For serving, dip crusty bread in this robust bean soup and sprinkle freshly chopped parsley on top. You'll also love how easy it is to source this soup's ingredients.
Recipe: Smoky Bean Soup
14. Fresh Green Bean Soup
Fresh herbs and a blast of citrus give this fresh green bean soup a wonderfully refreshing character. One spoonful transports you to the Mediterranean with minced oregano, diced tomatoes, and green beans with lemon juice. The key to achieving the perfect herby taste and vibrant green color of basil and parsley is to add them right at the end. That way they won't wilt and lose their flavor or hue. Taste and season as you go, as getting just the right level of saltiness makes this soup sing.
Recipe: Fresh Green Bean Soup
15. Minestrone Soup
Minestrone is a great way to use up leftover vegetables. Spinach and kale rock in this recipe, and tomatoes with basil are a great option too. If you don't have a can of kidney beans in your cupboard or you're not keen on them, you can still make this Italian classic with whatever beans you have or prefer — just be sure to drain and rinse them. For a heartier bowl, try adding short pasta to the mix.
Recipe: Minestrone Soup
16. Split Pea Soup
Some soups taste like the comfort of home, and this split pea soup is definitely one. You can use yellow or green split peas here, with the latter being a bit sweeter, or even lentils. It's vital that you sift through the split peas before adding them to the pan to get rid of any stones that might be mixed into the dry goods. With no dairy, this is a great plant-based recipe that tastes delicious and nutritious.
Recipe: Split Pea Soup
17. Tomato Soup
To make this great tomato soup, use a can of fire-roasted tomatoes that are rich in flavor. Whisk in cold butter to make the soup lovely and creamy without adding milk or cream. If you don't have a blender, make sure you cut the tomatoes and onions into small pieces so the texture is less chunky. One of the best ways to enjoy tomato soup is with a grilled cheese sandwich on the side so you can dip the toasted bread.
Recipe: Tomato Soup
18. Easy Black Bean Soup
Black beans are nutritious, filling, and delicious, making them a star soup ingredient. The lift in this recipe comes from ground cumin, chili powder, and garlic powder. Fire-roasted tomatoes and chopped green chiles help to deepen the flavor. Let the ingredients simmer so that they can come together, then keep some of the texture by only blending half of the mix. Serve this with a dollop of sour cream, cilantro, and tortilla chips in place of croutons.
Recipe: Easy Black Bean Soup
19. Roasted Cauliflower Soup
If you've not yet realized how ridiculously good roasted cauliflower tastes then you are missing out. It's sensational, especially when you add sprigs of fresh thyme to the soup, as well as heavy whipping cream and nutmeg. Roast the florets in a single layer so they have the space to caramelize rather than steaming and becoming soggy in an overcrowded pan. Scatter the top with chopped chives and parsley for a pop of flavor and color.
Recipe: Roasted Cauliflower Soup
20. Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
While this recipe for a creamy tomato basil soup uses chicken stock, you can easily make it meat-free by using vegetable broth instead. Instead of canned ingredients, make this soup with fresh vine tomatoes for extra flavor. To get an ultra-velvety texture, you'll need to push the soup through a sieve after blending. Top with fresh basil and a swirl of cream and serve with breadsticks.
Recipe: Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
21. Easy Broccoli Cheddar Soup
When you add cheddar cheese, heavy whipping cream, and half-and-half to any dish, it will become super creamy and irresistible. Given that broccoli is a great vegetable to combine with cheese in a soup, this recipe is set to become a family favorite when winter temperatures hit. Use fresh or frozen broccoli, but be sure to keep some florets back from the pot for roasting. The charred, subtle sweetness of the roasted veg is the ultimate garnish for this soup.
Recipe: Easy Broccoli Cheddar Soup
22. Creamy Pumpkin Soup
Some soups are so good they have to be on your best-of-the-best list. Here, the autumnal colors and flavors of pumpkin create comfort food that nourishes your whole being. Because you use a can of pureed pumpkin, you can enjoy this seasonal soup at any time. If you love making soups from fresh veggies only, use roasted pumpkin or even butternut squash and puree it yourself. Top with toasted pumpkin seeds and cilantro, as well as a swirl of coconut milk.
Recipe: Creamy Pumpkin Soup
23. Chunky Potato Leek Soup
There seems no end of spectacular soups, but if you had to name one classic that you love it might be creamy potato leek. For this recipe, you hardly need any ingredients. For a lighter texture try half-and-half in place of heavy cream. You can also customize its texture by blending more or less of the soup before adding it back to the pot. Serve with dashes of cream, chopped chives, and some buttery garlic bread.
Recipe: Chunky Potato Leek Soup
24. Miso Soup
Look after your gut health with a miso soup that's a great probiotic. To protect the health benefits, only add the mellow white miso paste at the end along with ginger juice and rice vinegar. Make sure you use udon noodles so you can slurp up all the flavor of the broth, as well as kombu leaf to boost the umami flavor of this dish. Be sure to add in plenty of veggies and top with bright green sliced scallions.
Recipe: Miso Soup
25. Spicy Lentil Soup
When you're hankering after a soup that's similar to stew, this spicy lentil recipe is ideal. Filling lentils are good for you, too, as they are high in fiber and packed full of nutrients. Rinse them before adding to the pan, but there's no need to soak which means this is a quick meal to make. Red pepper flakes add heat and, along with a drizzle of olive oil, can act as a topping if you want to up the spiciness of this dish.
Recipe: Spicy Lentil Soup
26. Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup
During fall, when the culinary world goes pumpkin crazy, give butternut squash a turn. Prep it in the same way as you would a pumpkin, peeling and cubing the fruit before adding it to your pan. To get rid of the stringy bits and seeds inside the squash, scoop them out with a large spoon. Add half-and-half or heavier whipping cream to the soup, depending your desired soup texture and creaminess.
27. Slow Cooker White Bean Soup
Wholesome veggies slow-cooked to winter-warming perfection are the hallmark of this white bean soup. It's also easy to make, as long as you have time for it to simmer for a few hours. There aren't any unusual ingredients in this recipe either, which calls for uncooked navy or northern beans. They will become deliciously tender in the pot with dried herbs and other vegetables. Add the spinach at the end, as it only needs to wilt in the heat of the soup. Serve with scallions and fresh parsley.
Recipe: Slow Cooker White Bean Soup
28. Creamy Cauliflower Potato Soup
Many comfort food soups are thick and hearty, which often means that they are heavy. However, this plant-based, creamy cauliflower potato soup is both light and comforting. Cauliflower is a wondrous vegetable that takes center stage in this recipe. The only other ingredients you need are potatoes, vegetable broth, garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, and dairy-free milk. Puree until the soup's texture is velvety, then serve with a drizzle of olive oil and freshly ground black pepper.
Recipe: Creamy Cauliflower Potato Soup
29. 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup
Cooked in a pan with olive oil, onion, and garlic, butternut squash turns into a tender, subtly nutty, and sweet soup. It's not only flavorful but also low in calories, as it's not laden with lots of heavy cream. The absolute best way to enjoy this savory stunner is to blend the soup until it's silky smooth. Once ready, add a dollop of sour cream or yogurt on top of each serving as well as a dash of fresh herbs.
30. 20-Minute Tomato Bisque
Before you reach for an admittedly convenient can of soup, know that you can make an absolutely delicious tomato bisque in just 20 minutes. Instead of adding the usual heavy cream to this soup, use cream cheese instead, which makes the final consistency more robust and elevates the taste. For an added depth of flavor, add a can of fire-roasted tomatoes to the mix. Since you blend everything, you might prefer to use an immersion blender that can go straight into the saucepan. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and crunchy croutons.
Recipe: 20-Minute Tomato Bisque
31. Borscht
If you've never cooked with raw beet, then this classic borscht recipe is your chance. Harking from Eastern Europe, this brilliantly red and purple soup carries a distinctive sweet and sour taste. It follows Ukrainian tradition and is served with a generous spoonful of sour cream, as well as fresh dill. As with many recipes, it's easy to simmer everything if you prep all of your ingredients before you start cooking, a step known as mise en place. Be mindful that you add the cabbage before the potatoes become too tender.
Recipe: Borscht
32. Easy Red Lentil Soup
Are you under the impression that making soup is a labor of love that takes time, energy, and lots of chopping? However, this red lentil soup is refreshingly easy to make with just veggie stockn, crushed tomatoes, and sweet potato that's simmered in a pot with cumin and paprika. When you're done, ladle into bowls and garnish your easy but seriously tasty soup with some fresh parsley.
Recipe: Easy Red Lentil Soup