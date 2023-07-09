Fast Food Restaurant Exclusive Soft Drink Flavors Ranked

Soda is a staple at any fast food establishment, with a row of either Coke or Pepsi products almost always on tap barely a few steps from where you pick up your food order. Soda flavor can be a deceptively delicate thing; even with soft drink giants like Coke and Pepsi mass-producing canned and bottled drinks with standardized recipes and formulas, those same global brands encounter a high degree of variability when syrup, water, and carbonation mix on-site at your favorite fast food restaurant. That capacity for variability has given fast food brands the opportunity to entice customers with exclusive drink experiences, such as the appearance of new high-tech modular soda dispensers like the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, beginning at Five Guys, that allow users to create more than 100 flavor combinations.

But even before the creation of the Freestyle, fast food chains have been working with their soft drink partners to craft exclusive specialty flavors. Some have come and gone as limited-time novelties, and others have become long-standing institutions that have expanded beyond their roots at the soda fountain and transitioned into the retail sphere. Whether regional or national, on limited or wide release plans, still pouring at your local eatery or aching for a comeback, here are the best exclusive sodas that have emerged from our favorite fast food establishments over the past few years.