Honestly, Burger King Hasn't Changed Much Since The 1980s

Change is a constant, whether this applies to life in general or the more specific field of fast food restaurant design. Take a peep at a retro '80s McDonald's or a Taco Bell throwback from the '90s and you'll see what we mean. They both seem considerably more colorful than the sterile, form-trumped-by-function environments we're familiar with today. With Burger King, on the other hand, the change is somewhat less noticeable.

Photos of Burger King dating from the 1980s show both an interior and exterior, as well as a logo, that are pretty much in line with what the chain is still showing. In fact, one abandoned Burger King in Delaware has been described as being straight out of the '80s despite the fact that it may not have closed down until the late '00s and, to be honest, a video tour of the place shows it to be not too dissimilar from BKs of today. Nor does this YouTube video of a 1985 Burger King look particularly unusual, either, with only the hairstyles and clothing seeming to have changed to any great extent. While Burger King employee uniforms as well as civilian fashion trends have altered significantly from what was in vogue 40 years ago, today, ironically enough, the chain is opting for a '70s-inspired look. Perhaps in the 2030s, though, it will revive the plaid shirts and visors that were worn during the Reagan era.